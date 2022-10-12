Brazilian woman who suffered a serious accident on her honeymoon in Punta Cana is discharged from the ICU: ‘the worst is over’ | Santos and Region

The Brazilian woman who suffered a serious bus accident next to her husband, during their honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). To g1 this Wednesday (12), Jhordan Abdalla, 28, husband of Flavia Martinez, 26, revealed that the The woman is in her room and should be definitively discharged later this week.

“The neurologist did an evaluation and discharged her. The worst is over, thank God. Now, she will just be taking care of the trauma, healing the wounds and everything else,” said Abdalla shortly after receiving the news about his wife’s condition.

Also according to Flavia’s husband, who suffered minor injuries and has already been discharged, the expectation for his wife’s release is high. “I estimate that in two or three days [ela receba alta definitiva]. It all depends on the healing. But must be very fast, because she is responding well“.

After the accident, Abdalla, who is a business analyst, was left with scraped arms and needed some stitches. In turn, Flavia, who is an administrative assistant, hit her head and left half of her face very swollen, as described by her husband. As a result, she had to be admitted to the ICU and underwent surgery.

A tourist bus accident in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, left at least three dead and more than 30 injured.

There were Brazilians on board, according to the local press and confirmed by Itamaraty. The accident happened on Thursday (7) in a tourist region (the bus was destined for a nearby island).

The newspaper “Diário Libre” published the name of three Brazilian women who were accompanied by four other people, but the nationality of these companions is not known.

The list of names and nationalities released by the Dominican media indicates that there were tourists from the following countries:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Mexico

Peru

According to the Argentine daily “Clarín”, the fatal victims are two Argentine women and one Peruvian woman.

The bus driver, Franklin Nín Pérez, initially claimed that a truck closed the space for the bus on the highway.

A video recorded at the scene does not show the truck. According to Dominican media, a tire may have exploded when the bus was in motion.

A Chilean woman who was on the bus said the vehicle was speeding. She claims the driver lost control on a curve and flipped. The case is being investigated.