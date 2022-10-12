British spy chief says Russian military is in ‘desperate situation’ in Ukraine

LONDON – British intelligence chief Jeremy Fleming warned in a rare public speech on Tuesday that Russian forces in Ukraine are overworked and “exhausted” and that the president Vladimir Putin is making “strategic errors in judgment”.

The assessment by the head of the intelligence, cybersecurity and security agency of the UK is done after the Putin’s decision to call up reservists to bolster their war effort and claim a “massive attack” across Ukraine this week.

Missile attacks hit energy facilities and civilian infrastructure across the country, including in the heart of the capital Kiev, in retaliation for a weekend explosion at Russia’s strategic Crimea Bridge.

“Russia’s forces are exhausted. The use of prisoners to reinforce, and now the mobilization of tens of thousands of inexperienced recruits, speaks of a hopeless situation,” Fleming said in a speech to the Royal United Services Institute think tank in London.

“Far from the inevitable Russian military victory that its propaganda machine touted, it is clear that Ukraine’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide,” Fleming added.

Ukraine’s military has launched successful counteroffensives with the help of Western weapons, recapturing swathes of land previously occupied by Russian forces.

“Putin’s decision-making has proven to be flawed,” Fleming said, and he has “little effective internal challenge” from Russia’s military and political elite. “We know – and Russian commanders on the ground know – that their supplies and munitions are running low,” he said.

The British Defense Ministry has become a daily source of information since Russia invaded its neighbor on February 24, producing frequent social media updates analyzing Moscow’s military strategy and war effort.

The move to be more transparent with intelligence information follows a strategically unusual decision by Western intelligence agencies, including the US intelligence community, to publicly share information about Putin’s plans – although this was not enough to stop the invasion.

Speaking to the BBC, Fleming told the BBC in an interview on Tuesday that his agency hoped to “shed light on the threat” and bolster public confidence. He warned that the UK was not playing down the threat from Russia.

The past two days have proved that Moscow still has a “very capable military machine,” he said, referring to the attacks on dozens of Ukrainian cities. However, he added, Russia is low on ammunition and troops and “certainly is short of friends”.

Putin last month announced a partial military deployment of up to 300,000 reservists for what he still calls Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. The decision sparked public panic, sending thousands of eligible men fleeing the borders and struggling to board a flight and avoid being called up to the front lines.

“The Russians are seeing how deeply Putin has misjudged the situation,” Fleming said. “They are seeing that they cannot go very far. They know that their access to modern technologies and outside influences will be drastically restricted. And they are feeling the extent of the terrible human cost of their war of choice.”

Just over a month into the war, Fleming warned that Russian soldiers were low on morale and weapons, and at times refused orders and sabotaged their own equipment – painting a picture of chaos on Russia’s front lines even then. .

After the weekend’s attack on the Crimea Bridge, Moscow retaliated on Monday by launching a wave of attacks that targeted parks, playgrounds and downtown areas far from the front lines, sparking outrage and killing at least 19 people, according to Ukrainian officials.

However, the attacks were applauded by Putin supporters. Viktor Bondarev, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Russia’s Upper House of Parliament, called Monday’s bombings the beginning of “a new phase” and promised more “resolute” action.

Fleming also warned that Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons to reverse its losses in Ukraine are “very dangerous” and could lead to “catastrophe”. However, he stressed that so far there have been no indicators of its deployment, and Putin has “remained within the doctrine of its use”.

This is consistent with the views of US officials, who say they think Putin is unlikely to carry out his threats. President Biden, however, warned last week that Putin “wasn’t joking” and called his nuclear threats the “most serious prospect of Armageddon” in 60 years.

The UK has three main intelligence services: MI6, the foreign intelligence service popularized by fictional spies James Bond and George Smiley; MI5, the domestic agency; and the Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, the spy service. The entire intelligence community is notoriously secretive.

Fleming also spoke more broadly about global security threats on Tuesday, specifically highlighting China’s attempt to spread its influence through science and technology.

Saying this could be an “inconsequential and unpredictable moment in history”, Fleming accused the Communist Party of China of trying to create “client economies and governments”. According to him, China intends to bring countries into its sphere of influence, encouraging them to buy Chinese technology and incur what he called “hidden costs”.