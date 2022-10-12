British spy chief warns of Russian military depletion: ‘Desperate situation’

In a rare public speech, Jeremy Fleming spoke about Vladimir Putin’s ‘strategic errors of judgement’ and his latest decisions to continue the war in Ukraine.

Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP

British spy chief warns of wear and tear on Russian soldiers



Russian forces in Ukraine are overworked and exhausted, warned British spy chief Jeremy Fleming in a rare public speech on Tuesday. He also drew attention to the strategic errors in judgment that Vladimir Putin has been making. “Russia’s forces are exhausted. The use of prisoners to reinforce, and now the mobilization of tens of thousands of inexperienced recruits, speaks of a desperate situation,” Fleming said in a speech to the Royal United Services Institute think tank in London. “Far from the inevitable Russian military victory that its propaganda machine touted, it is clear that Ukraine’s courageous action on the battlefield and in cyberspace is turning the tide,” Fleming added. His position comes at a time when the conflict in Eastern Europe is on a new scale, as Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops launched a counteroffensive in September and it has yielded good results.

In response, earlier this week, Putin strongly attacked Ukrainian cities, including the capital, over the destruction of a bridge in Crimea on Saturday, the 8th. For Fleming, the latest events show that “Putin’s decision-making proved be flawed”, and he has “little effective internal challenge” from the military and political elite of the Russia. “We know – and Russian commanders on the ground know – that their supplies and munitions are running low,” he said, adding, in an interview with BBCwho, even in the face of the desperate situation of the Russian army, the last few days have shown that Moscow still has a “very capable military machine”, however, reiterated that the Russians are low on ammunition and troops and “it is certainly short of friends”.

The intelligence chief’s thinking is in line with what the representatives of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, said Russia’s missile attacks on several cities in Ukraine represent a “sign of weakness” as Russian troops are being defeated. “I believe that what we saw is actually a sign of weakness, because the reality is that they cannot move forward, Russia is really losing the battlefield,” said the Norwegian. In the Secretary-General’s view, Russian troops “are ceding territory, as they do not have the ability to stop the advance of Ukrainian forces” and the “way they can respond is through disorderly attacks against Ukrainian cities, hitting civilians and critical infrastructure.” ”, he added.

*With information from AFP