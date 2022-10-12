Candy – Review of the miniseries

This article no contains spoilers.



the miniseries candybased on true facts, follows the life of Candy Montegomery (Jessica Biel) who, to the great shock of the entire community, commits the crime of murder against his friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynske).

candy transports us to Texas in 1980, to a community of full-time housewives dedicated to their children and their husbands. On one side we have Candy, an extroverted, dynamic, communicative woman who is well integrated into her community and her group of friends. On the other hand, we have Betty, who is the opposite, shy, guarded, with a depressive tendency and with few solid friendships.

The miniseries begins with the day the murder took place and uncovers some macabre facts about it. In the second episode we go back to two years before Betty died and the story evolves from there giving us a framework of the relationship and the past of the various characters. All those couples seem to have beautiful and perfect lives, which we end up discovering that not everything is what it seems. I especially enjoyed meeting those women and understanding how they thought at the time and how mentalities have changed over the years, especially the sexual part, both as a couple and as an individual.

Despite the good representation of the entire cast, I was not able to create any relationship with the characters or get involved in this plot, the story develops very slowly and is very little explored. They present all the characters, their personality, life and family dynamics, but in a little detailed way that didn’t involve me. I also always felt a distance between the characters, they let us know the relationships between them, but I didn’t feel any of those relationships. The miniseries lacked emotion and detail.

I would like to leave two highlights. First for the characterization of the actors, it is very well done and identical to reality. The second is for the quality of representation, mainly Jessica Bial (The Sinner), Melanie Lynske (yellowjackets) and Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black).

The miniseries is available from today, October 12, on Disney+. It’s only five episodes, so it’s a very short miniseries, check it out and share with us your opinion about Candy.

Best episode:

Episode 4 – cover girl – we have some scenes at the trial and we learn more details about the murder. It’s an episode that demonstrates a Candy with a different personality and it’s also the episode where I felt the most emotion and action.

Featured Character:

Candy Montegomery (Jessica Biel) – is the character that is a constant throughout the series, and the one we get to know the most about. She has a personality and a past that I wish had been explored more. I was also curious to know what her life was like after the trial.