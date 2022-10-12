“Car caught fire”; Wallace suffers accident in Germany and worries Brazilians on the web

Some clubs in Brazil begin to monitor young football promises when they are still playing in the youth categories. For a long time, it was almost certain that the best players went to Europe and stayed for a long time in the Old Continent. However, in recent years, teams like Palmeiras and Flamengo negotiate with “Brazilians” who are in foreign football and that they will not end their careers anytime soon.

One such case is the steering wheel. Wallace, who shone at Grêmio between 2014 and 2017, reaching a gold medal with the National Team at the Rio Olympics in 2016. The Carioca Rubro-Negro almost brought the midfielder back to Brazil this season, without being able to close the deal in the end. What worried the fans of both clubs this Tuesday (11) was a accident in which Wallace was involved.

The ex-Grêmio steering wheel flipped with an Audi RS6 while driving on an avenue in Venice, an Italian city. Despite Wallace managed to get out of the car without many injuries, the car caught fire shortly thereafter.. The climate in the region was cloudy, but without rain, which must be taken into account in the investigation that the local police have already opened on the case.

Wallace was taken to Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital, which is close to what happened. Even without fractures or serious injuries, the player followed the standard procedures indicated in case of accidents. Even for the sake of health not to worry, it is quite possible that the midfielder will enter the field next Sunday (16), in the match between Udinese and Torino.