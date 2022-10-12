Champions: Dortmund and Sevilla draw in Germany | Champions League

Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla drew 1-1 this Tuesday at the Signal Iduna Park stadium for the fourth round of the Champions League group G. The result did not guarantee the classification of the team from Germany, but the spot for the Auri-Negros for the round of 16 is on the way. The Spanish club need to win the remaining two games and root against Borussia themselves to advance in the competition.