Champions: Dortmund and Sevilla draw in Germany | Champions League

Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla drew 1-1 this Tuesday at the Signal Iduna Park stadium for the fourth round of the Champions League group G. The result did not guarantee the classification of the team from Germany, but the spot for the Auri-Negros for the round of 16 is on the way. The Spanish club need to win the remaining two games and root against Borussia themselves to advance in the competition.
+ Check the Champions League table
Borussia Dortmund 1 x 1 Sevilla goals in the Champions League
Sevilla opened the scoring in the 18th minute of the first half. Rakitić took a free-kick and Nianzou headed free in the area to open the scoring. Borussia’s draw came with captain Bellingham. Meunier crossed and the young Englishman was faster than the opposing defense to keep everything even.
In the second stage, the teams followed in high intensity. Both clubs created good chances, but failed to reach the second goal.
Bellingham celebrates scoring goal (Photo: REUTERS)
The Auri-Negros reached seven points and remain in the second position of group G of this Champions League. The leader is Manchester City, who drew 0-0 with Copenhagen and has ten points. Sevilla are third with two points.
Borussia Dortmund return to the field next Sunday. The team has a decisive game against Union Berlin, leaders of the Bundesliga. On Saturday, Sevilla face Mallorca in LaLiga.
Nianzou, from Sevilla, vibrates after goal – Photo: REUTERS