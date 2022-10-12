Cheap smartphone comes with up to 13GB of RAM and 6,000mAh battery – Tudo em Tecnologia

Tecno, Infinix’s partner company, has just made official a new mid-range smartphone, the Tecno POVA 4. It is built around a 6.82-inch screen that supports a 90 Hz refresh rate. Still on the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

At the rear, the Tecno POVA 4 has a dual camera setup. In practice, there is a 50MP main lens alongside an auxiliary sensor and an LED flash. There’s also a side-mounted biometric reader for added smartphone security.

In hardware, the device comes with MediaTek’s new 6nm Helio G99 chip alongside 8GB of RAM. However, Tecno allows you to expand the RAM up to 13MP. In addition, it includes more highlights like 6,000mAh battery, Android 12 and 128GB of internal space.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.82 inch HD+ IPS LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99 6nm

RAM: 8GB + 5GB extended

Native Storage: 128GB

Back camera: 50MP + auxiliary lens

Frontal camera: 8MP

Drums: 6,000mAh with support for 18W charging

System: Android 12.

The new Tecno POVA 4 does not yet have an available date to arrive in stores. However, its price is BDT 26,900 (about R$ 1356).