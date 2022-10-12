check out 5 Netflix movies to watch with them

Today is a national holiday in honor of the Patroness of Brazil, Nossa Senhora Aparecida, and also Children’s Day. And as they are off school and the weather in Foz do Iguaçu is rainy, there is nothing better than enjoying this moment with them and watching children’s movies. We’ve separated a list of five options, which you can find on Netflix. Check out:

soul

In Soul, two questions stand out: Have you ever wondered where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What makes you… You? Joe Gardner is a high school music teacher who always dreamed of being a jazz musician. But when he finally has the chance to impress other musicians during an open rehearsal, he has an accident that causes his soul to be separated from his body and transported to a center where souls develop and gain passions before being sent to a newborn. Joe must work with 22, one of the souls-in-training, who has a dark view of life after being trapped for years at the center avoiding going to Earth.

Matilda

Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson) is a brilliant six-year-old who grew up with rude and ignorant parents. Her father Harry (Danny DeVito) works as a car salesman, while her mother Zinnia (Rhea Perlman) is a housewife. Both ignore their daughter, to the point of forgetting to enroll her in school. In this way Matilda is always at home or at the bookstore, where she usually stimulates her imagination. After a series of strange events at home, when Matilda discovers that she has magical powers, Harry decides to send her to school. The place is controlled with an iron fist by Headmistress Agatha Trunchbull (Pam Ferris), which makes Matilda just feel good next to Professor Honey (Embeth Davidtz), who tries to help her as much as possible.

beast of the sea

In The Beast of the Sea, a charming sailor leaves the comfortable world of the mainland to sail into uncharted waters. During the adventure he comes across an intriguing sea monster that, surprisingly, ends up becoming an essential ally in facing the storms. The legendary sea monster hunter’s life is turned upside down from this friendship – with the most dangerous beast of all.

trolls

Trunk (Justin Timberlake) sets out on a journey of discovery and adventure alongside Poppy (Anna Kendrick), leader of the Trolls. Initially enemies, as the challenges are overcome they discover that deep down they match more than they imagine.

Cat in Boots

Long before meeting the ogre Shrek and his gang, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) will live a great adventure alongside Humpty Dumpty (Zach Galifianakis) and Kitty Pata Mansa (Salma Hayek). Ready to steal the magic beans from the outlaw couple Jack (Billy Bob Thornton) and Jill (Amy Sedaris), the trio really wants to get their hands on the famous goose that lays golden eggs. But some things weren’t in the plan and Cat will find out, a little late, that he has a big problem ahead of him to clean up what’s left behind: his honor.

Source: I love cinema

