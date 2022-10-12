Check out the cultural agenda of Santos next weekend

MOVIE THEATER

‘Her Loves’

In the French production ‘Os Amores Dela’, Anaïs lives alone, but is behind on her rent. She writes her master’s thesis, but doesn’t pay much attention to her studies. She breaks up with her boyfriend and throws herself into the arms of an older married editor. Anaïs’s focus, however, will be different, as she is determined to meet and conquer the writer Emilie Ducret, the wife of the man who abandoned her. The young woman goes over everything and everyone, in an almost obsessive journey. Directed by: Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. Cast: Anaïs Demoustier, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Denis Podalydès. On display from Thursday (13) to the 19th. Screenings at 4:00 pm, 6:30 pm and 9:00 pm at Cine Arte Posto 4 (Av. Vicente de Carvalho s/nº, on the edge of Gonzaga, next to channel 3). Entry R$ 1.50 (half) and R$ 3.00 (full). Rating: 14 years.

cinematheque

The Cinemateca de Santos continues with the exhibition in honor of the centenary of Gilberto Mendes. The renowned conductor, who had cinema as one of his passions, was a regular at the Cinemateca and left a list with a recommendation of 15 films. The next issue will feature ‘The Best Years of Our Lives’ by William Wyler. In the plot, former sergeant Al Stephenson (Fredric March), former pilot Fred Derry (Dana Andrews) and sailor Homer Parrish (Harold Russell) return home after fighting in World War II. Willing to start life over, the three veterans will have to reconcile the traumas of war and overcome the difficult period of readaptation with their families and old jobs. Saturday (15), at 8 pm, at Cinemateca de Santos (Rua Min. Xavier de Toledo, 42, Campo Grande). Free entrance. Support: Video Paradiso and Secretary of Culture.

Show MIS Points

The film ‘The Legend of Candyman’ is shown within the ‘A Nova Cena do Terror’ Exhibition. A young artist creates an exhibition about Candyman, an evil creature that, according to legends, can be summoned in front of a mirror. Gradually, the boy’s fascination with the monster throws him into a plot of mysteries, blood and death. Directed by: Nia DaCosta. Cast: Christopher Walken, John Lloyd Young, Vincent Piazza. Thursday (13), at 7 pm, at the Museum of Image and Sound of Santos (Av. Senador Pinheiro Machado, 48, Vila Mathias). Rating: 16 years. Free entrance.

Cine Broadway Voices

The musical ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is presented within the ‘Cine Broadway Voices’ project. Belle (Emma Watson), a resident of a small French village, has her father captured by the Beast (Dan Stevens) and decides to give her life to the strange being in exchange for his freedom. At the castle, she discovers magical objects and discovers that the Beast is actually a prince who needs love to return to human form. After the exhibition, Fernando Pompeu, conductor and general director of Coral Scenic, leads a chat with the public. Monday (17), at 3 pm, at the Museum of Image and Sound of Santos (Av. Senador Pinheiro Machado, 48, Vila Mathias). Rating: 10 years. Free entrance.

THEATER

Marcelo Medici and Ricardo Rathsam

Awarded as the best comedy show, ‘Teatro Para Quem Não Gosto’ is presented by Marcelo Medici and Ricardo Rathsam. Starting from the question “Is the theater dead?”, the duo of actors unfolds into 32 characters to draw a panorama from antiquity to the present day, through the adaptation of classics such as Oedipus the King and Romeo and Juliet, musicals and stand-up shows. up comedies. With production by Rodrigo Velloni, costumes by Fábio Namatame, soundtrack by Ricardo Severo, scenery and supervision by Kleber Montanheiro, Medici and Rathsam created a dynamic show with classic and contemporary references, mixing aesthetics and theatrical languages ​​that enchant and make people laugh. Saturday (15), at 9 pm, at the Teatro Municipal Braz Cubas (Av. Pinheiro Machado, 48, Vila Mathias). Tickets from R$50.00 to R$100.00. Sale on the website Ticket Office Express.com at this link. Rating: 14 years.

SONG

Centenary of Gilberto Mendes

A vast program that celebrates the ‘Centennial of Gilberto Mendes’ continues in the City – a great exponent of concrete music in the country and the main name of new music. Musical, cinematographic and literary attractions, in addition to cultural workshops, take place on several stages in Santos until Sunday (16). The event brings together a program marked by eclecticism and brings together great names in the music scene, whose careers were inspired by the maestro’s works. Check out the activities on this site.

Chorinho in the Aquarium

‘Chorinho no Aquário’, a project that brings together lovers of choro, samba and seresta, is presented by Rita Gorttadi and Trio. Saturday (15), at 6 pm, at Praça Luiz La Scala (Ponta da Praia). Organized by: Secretary of Culture. If it rains, the event is postponed. Baile na Praia The Firenight Music Show animates another edition of the project ‘Baile na Praia’. Sunday (16), at 7pm, at Fonte do Sapo, on the edge of the Aparecida neighborhood. Free. Organized by: Secretary of Culture. In case of rain, the event will be postponed.

LITERATURE

Read Santos

The ‘Read Santos’ mobile library returns to the Northwest Zone and parks in front of the Cultural Center (Afonso Schmidt s/nº – Castelo) for the free distribution of books and comics. Friday (14), from 10 am to 2 pm. The realization is of the Secretary of Culture.

ACTIVITIES

Santos Comic Expo

‘Santos Comic Expo’, the largest comic book convention on the coast of São Paulo, reaches its seventh edition and will bring together big names, also featuring exhibitions, panels, cosplayers, RPG, FreePlay, cardgames, board games, stands and an artist area. This year, around 15,000 people and more than 100 professionals in the area are expected. The event integrates the official calendar of Santos and has the support of the Secretary of Culture (Secult). Saturday (15) and Sunday (16), from 11 am, at Centro de Cultura Patrícia Galvão (Av. Pinheiro Machado, 48, Vila Mathias). The event is free.