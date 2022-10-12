Check when it arrives and what is the price of the iPhone 14 in Brazil

Also in the month of September, Brazilian consumers checked themselves with the price estimate of the iPhone 14 in Brazil. However, the release date was still a secret, but now it has new information.

It is already possible to know when all versions of the cell phone will be available for purchase in the national territory. In fact, the Plus version will be the one that will take the longest to be released here. You can check the iPhone 14 price and all the other details below.

Check out what will be the release date of the iPhone 14 in Brazil

According to the manufacturer, the new models of iPhone 14 will arrive in Brazil from the 14th of October. However, the pre-sale will be open later this Friday (7). As announced, the base model will be released alongside the Pro and Pro Max versions. The iPhone Plus will only arrive later and still does not have an official date to be informed.

In addition to the launch date, the brand also reinforced the price of its smartphones in the national territory. If you still weren’t aware of the value, you can check each one of them below.

iPhone 14 prices for Brazil – see by model:

Prices are broken down by the storage capacity of each model.

iPhone 14 price:

– 128 GB: R$ 7,599;

– 256 GB: BRL 8,599;

– 512 GB: BRL 10,599.

See the value of the iPhone 14 Plus:

– 128 GB: R$ 8,599;

– 256 GB: BRL 9,599;

– 512 GB: R$ 11,599.

What is the value of iPhone 14 Pro:

– 128 GB: BRL 9,499;

– 256 GB: BRL 10,499;

– 512 GB: BRL 12,499;

– 1 TB: BRL 14,499.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price

128 GB: BRL 10,499;

256 GB: R$ 11,499;

512 GB: BRL 13,499;

1 TB: BRL 15,499.

Plus version delay

The reason for the delay of the iPhone 14 Plus version has not yet been revealed. However, technology analysts believe that it may be linked to low demand in Brazil. The price is quite expensive and loses a lot in terms of value for money compared to others. In addition, demand for other models is much higher in the country.