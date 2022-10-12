Chelsea beat Milan at San Siro and recover

Chelsea beat Milan away from home, 2-0, and scored important points in Group E of the Champions League.

At San Siro, the English opened the scoring in the first half, with a goal from Jorginho after a controversial penalty by Tomori, who was sent off. Still in the first half, Aubameyang sealed the victory for the Blues.

As a result, the group is tight. With seven points, Chelsea consolidates its recovery in the competition and becomes leader of the group, followed by Dinamo Zagreb, with six. Milan are third with four points, tied with RB Salzburg. There are still six more points up for grabs.

Send off, tense atmosphere and Chelsea ahead

The first half was busy at San Siro. In the 18th minute, Mason Mount fell into the area after a tackle and the referee awarded the penalty with a red card for Milan defender Tomori. After the controversial marking, Jorginho took the opportunity and converted the kick with a kick in the right corner of Tatarusanu, displacing the goalkeeper.

The match got hot after the sending off and the referee handed out cards. There were five yellow cards in the first stage alone. In this climate, Milan went on the attack pushed by their fans and had a good chance in a header by Giroud, who narrowly missed the target.

The one who rocked the net, however, was Chelsea. Mason Mount received a good pass from Kovacic at the edge of the area and, at first, found a pass in depth for Aubameyang, who appeared in the back of the defense and hit the back of the net.

The second stage became warmer. With one more player on the field, Chelsea kept possession of the ball and tried to extend the result, but without speeding up the game. On the other hand, Milan bet on ascents with speed, but without being able to take danger. Thus, the score did not change.

Upcoming appointments

Now, Milan need to win the next two matches to save themselves in the competition, while Chelsea are also looking for triumphs, but in a more relaxed situation. The teams return to play in the Champions League on October 25th. At 13:45, the English face RB Salzburg away from home, while Milan play at 16:00 against Dinamo Zagreb, also as a visitor.

Draw between Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg helped

The other Group E game on Tuesday brought a good result for Chelsea and Milan. Playing in Croatia, Dinamo Zagreb and RB Salzburg drew 1-1 and thus kept the group together.