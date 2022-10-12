Children’s Day: Remember the best children’s characters in cinema | Series on Stage

with the arrival of Children’s Daywe decided to separate here in the Series on Stage some of the main children’s characters that forever marked the history of cinema with a lot of innocence, sweetness and charisma. Check it out below and tell us what your favorite character is:

Hermione Granger (Emma Watson)

Of witches her age, Hermione from Emma Watson is not only the smartest, but also one of the best supporting characters in film history with the franchise ‘Harry Potter’.

Chris Chambers (River Phoenix)

Pure charm and rebellion marked the passage of River Phoenix by the classic of the Afternoon Session, ‘Count on me’from 1986.

Elliot (Henry Thomas)

today protagonist of ‘The Curse of Bly Manor’, Henry Thomas in the past lived the sweet and gentle Elliot in ‘ET The Extraterrestrial’ (1982).

Olive Hoover (Abigail Breslin)

the performance of Abigail Breslin in the award winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ (2006) is definitely unforgettable.

Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment)

Who has never been terrified by the penetrating gaze of Haley Joel Osment in ‘The sixth Sense’ (1999), does not know what it is to be afraid.

Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair)

The image that inhabits the nightmare of many people comes from the fantastic Linda Blair in the horror classic ‘The Exorcist’.

Gabe (Josh Hutcherson)

There is nothing more innocent and sweet than the discovery of first love in childhood and in ‘ABC of love’, Josh Hutcherson amuses and excites.

Billy Elliot (Jamie Bell)

The boy who dreamed of doing ballet, but who needed to break society’s taboos is pure inspiration, thanks to the beautiful performance of Jamie Bell in ‘Billy Elliot’.

Vandinha (Christina Ricci)

The rebel, gloomy and in no mood to live Vandinha, ‘The Addams Family’ (1991), immortalized the face of Christina Ricci in pop culture.

Giosue (Giorgio Cantarini)

Few things are as beautiful as the impeccable and moving performance of Giorgio Cantarini in the italian classic ‘Life is Beautiful’from 1997.

Zé Pequeno (Douglas Silva)

Undoubtedly, ‘God’s city’ is one of the most important Brazilian films of all time, but what really immortalized it was Douglas Silva like the insane Zé Pequeno.