Column highlights Adryelson’s importance at Botafogo: ‘Transformed the center back’

Seven games without committing fouls, great performances and elected the best on the field in the victory of Botafogo 1-0 over Sao Paulo. adryelson “transformed the center back” alvinegro, in the opinion of the columnist Rodrigo Coutinhofrom “UOL”.

He dedicated a column to the defender, who helped the team find defensive solidity.

– Since defender Adryelson debuted, Glorioso has greatly reduced his average of goals conceded. It is obvious that this is not due solely and exclusively to the defender formed in the base divisions of Sport. The alvinegro won five of his last seven engagements, and now has a more combative team, whether in attitude on the field or in tactical and technical adjustments in each sector. It is undeniable, however, that the defender has raised the level of area protection for cariocas – wrote Rodrigo Coutinho.

The columnist praised Adryelson’s qualities, such as good positioning, posture, firmness in duels, air ball time and preview of plays.

With the defender, who debuted in a 0-0 draw with Atlético-GO, he played nine games and conceded just eight goals. He is the four player who most intercepts balls on average in the Brasileirão and wins 64% of the duels from above in Botafogo’s defensive area.

– With no termination penalty costs to the club, when he was hired in July, the defender has a contract until the end of 2025. At only 24 years old, he can trace a brilliant career at the Estrela Solitário club if he follows with the regularity presented in this initial clipping. – added Rodrigo.