Commentator sees Diniz repeating past mistakes: “Felipe Melo is the Daniel Alves of the time”

On the “Red Card” program, alongside José Trajano and Juca Kfouri, commentator Walter Casagrande analyzed Fernando Diniz’s moment as Fluminense’s coach and criticized the coach’s insistence on Felipe Melo as a defender, even after mistakes had been made. Casagrande sees Diniz making the same mistakes of the past, of his time in São Paulo.

– I like Diniz’s work, but I think it’s far from what people have been talking about lately and not even considering being selected, because his work has an expiration date, it’s happening again. I don’t play behind his back, but some things you have to say because there’s a history there, what’s happening with Fluminense is very similar to what happened with São Paulo – said Casagrande, adding:

– One thing I don’t like about Diniz is that he doesn’t assume mistakes and is always trying to clear the bar of some important player in the team. Felipe Melo is being Daniel Alves of the time, all the games he put Felipe Melo on, Fluminense lost with Felipe Melo failing and every interview he minimizes. He doesn’t assume he’s wrong to put Felipe Melo as a defender. He is stubborn sometimes with some guys and doesn’t admit the mistake – he concluded.