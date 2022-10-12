Consumers IN THIS SITUATION can earn BRL 300 back

The charger is the most essential item for a cell phone. Even because, through it, the charge of the device is maintained so that it remains on. People who use their smartphones constantly, whether for work or browsing social media, can’t live without the device, and obviously, they need a charger.

Consumers who bought iPhone 6, 7 and IF of the first generation and the device did not come with the charger can receive a indemnity therefore.

What to do when the cell phone comes without the charger

Did you notice that your device came without a charger? Know that this practice is not common. Every now and then this error occurs, and anyone who experiences it can receive compensation.

The Startup rules is offering BRL 300 for all those who were affected by the lack of a charger when buying a cell phone. According to the company, the aim is to defend customers so that large companies comply with what is guaranteed in the adhesion of products.

Justice for customers

Regera also offers an advocacy service for people who have been affected by the batterygateterm used to describe the slowness of the processor in Apple iPhones after updating the software of the devices.

There is also the dieselgate, a fraudulent technique by Volkswagen to reduce carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions from gasoline and diesel engines in pollutant tests. In addition to the cases of smartphones that come without the charger.

Regera seeks to do all the legal proceedings on behalf of the client who felt injured, who keeps 7% of the indemnity, and the company takes 30%, for the service provided, after the lawsuit is judged.

Customers who bought a cell phone and noticed that the charger didn’t come can also choose to receive an amount before the final decision on the process. In this situation, the company retains 100% of the compensation, in case it wins the lawsuit in court.