Copa do Brasil announces finalists from Corinthians and Flamengo to the competition’s star award; Cássio and Santos compete for the Golden Glove

Corinthians and Flamengo duel for the Copa do Brasil and also for the individual awards

Corinthians and Flamengo starts this Wednesday (12), at 21:45, the dispute for the title of Brazil’s Cup. Individually, two names also duel for the Gold ball of the competition.

The official profile of the Copa do Brasil released on the eve of the match the finalists for the competition’s star award: Renato Augustoon the side of Corinthians, and arrascaetarepresenting Flamengo.

Voting is online and there is also another special duel, for golden glove. cassio and Santos compete for the individual prize of best goalkeeper of the Copa do Brasil.