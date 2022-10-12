Copa do Brasil announces finalists from Corinthians and Flamengo to the competition’s star award; Cássio and Santos compete for the Golden Glove

Corinthians and Flamengo duel for the Copa do Brasil and also for the individual awards
Corinthians and Flamengo starts this Wednesday (12), at 21:45, the dispute for the title of Brazil’s Cup. Individually, two names also duel for the Gold ball of the competition.
The official profile of the Copa do Brasil released on the eve of the match the finalists for the competition’s star award: Renato Augustoon the side of Corinthians, and arrascaetarepresenting Flamengo.
Voting is online and there is also another special duel, for golden glove. cassio and Santos compete for the individual prize of best goalkeeper of the Copa do Brasil.
As every decision is surrounded by mysteries in the formation of the team, Corinthians still accumulate doubts for the final. If Cassio is confirmed after giving a scare with trauma to the foot, Victor Pereira has not yet defined the starting lineup.
addon, Maycon, Ramiro and Gustavo Mosquito fight for a spot on the team. If the attackers are chosen, the intention is to give speed and force Filipe Luís to have work. If the option is for the midfielders, the intention of the Portuguese coach is to give freedom to Renato Augusto.
On the side of Flamengo, Dorival Jr. must send the traditional team to the field. The doubt was on the side, when Matheuzinho sparked a doubt in the decisive week, but the trend is that wheeled be maintained.
lineups
Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Adson (Maycon, Ramiro or Mosquito), Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes. Coach: Vitor Pereira
Flamengo: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro. Coach: Dorival Jr.
Corinthians upcoming games
Flemish (C)
Goiás (F)
Flemish (F)
Flamengo’s upcoming matches
Corinthians (F)
Atlético-MG (C)
Corinthians (C)