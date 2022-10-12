Corinthians vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

Both clubs are looking to win the competition for the fourth time. Corinthians were champions in 1995, 2002 and 2009. Flamengo lifted the trophy in 1990, 2006 and 2013.

This is the first time that the teams face each other in the final of the tournament. In fact, it is only the second duel between the two clubs with the biggest fans in the country in search of a cup. The only time had been in 1991, in the Supercopa do Brasil. The single game defined the best among the 1990 national champions: Corinthians had won the Brasileirão, and Flamengo, the Copa do Brasil. Timão made it 1 to 0.

For the Copa do Brasil, the clubs faced each other on three occasions. In 1989, in the quarterfinals, Flamengo passed the goal away from home. Won 2-0 in Rio and lost 4-2 in São Paulo. In 2018, in the semifinal, Corinthians advanced with a 0-0 draw at Maracanã and a 2-1 victory at Neo Química Arena. The following year, for the round of 16, the red-blacks took out the Corinthians with two 1-0 triumphs.

Now, 31 years later, coach Vítor Pereira is trying to win his first cup in Brazil under Corinthians. To reach the final, Timão dispatched Portuguesa-RJ, Santos, Atlético-GO and Fluminense, always with good victories inside the Itaquera stadium.

Dorival Júnior reaches the third final of the Copa do Brasil, the previous two were played with Santos. He won in 2010, but ended up losing five years later. The competition, by the way, is the only one missing in continental territory for players who have been with the club since 2019 – in the period, Flamengo did not play the Sudamericana. To reach the decision, the red-blacks took Altos-PI, Atlético-MG, Athletico-PR and São Paulo.

Streaming: TV Globo broadcasts the match across the country, with Cléber Machado in the narration, and comments by Ana Thaís Matos and Roger Flores. Also for the entire national territory, Milton Leite narrates, and Maurício Noriega and Pedrinho as commentators for Sportv and Premiere.

Real time: ge tracks all bids.

Biggest Copa do Brasil final of all time? Voices of Corinthians and Flamengo fans respond

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

Timão has a full group for the final. Missing last Saturday’s game due to swelling in the foot, Cássio returned to training on the field and it won’t be a problem. VP should take to the field a team very similar to the one that has been playing frequently. The main doubt is on the right side of the attack, where he can follow up on Gustavo Mosquito or bet on Adson. There are those who believe, however, that Ramiro can win a chance among the 11, since he had a good game against Athletico-PR.

Likely Escalation: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Embezzlement: no embezzlement.

hanging: Raul Gustavo and Cantillo.

Flamengo – Coach: Dorival Junior

Successful in the cups in 2022, Flamengo begins the search for the tetra this Wednesday with the team that the fans have already decorated. Dorival made no secrets and, last weekend, when team B won 2-1 against Cuiabá in Mato Grosso, he left all the line-up holders in Rio de Janeiro. Therefore, there is no doubt on the red-black side, and the “Flamengo das Copas” is on the field.

Probable lineup: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro.

Embezzlement: the injured Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, in addition to Erick Pulgar and Varela, who were not entered in the competition. Pulgar, by the way, is also recovering from a left ankle injury.

hanging: Léo Pereira, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol.

