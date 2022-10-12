Corinthians warns fans not to buy tickets with scalpers for the final of the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

Corinthians issued a statement on Tuesday, the eve of the first game of the Copa do Brasil final, against Flamengo, at 9:45 pm, at Neo Química Arena, warning its fans about tickets purchased from third parties.

Tickets were still sold out on sale to supporters, on Monday, before opening to the general public.

With this, Corinthians asks its fans not to buy tickets from scalpers to “avoid a probable impediment to entry” into the arena. In other words, there is a risk that the fan who buys a ticket in this way will be barred.

Recently, the club revealed that 400 suspicious profiles were blocked in the Fiel Torcedor program.

The club informs that it continues with the work of monitoring the profiles of supporters to prevent irregularities and fight the resale of tickets.

“The Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that the work of inspection of registrations in Fiel Torcedor continues with the aim of preventing irregularities. In addition, the fight against the practice of foreign exchange, prohibited by law, is highlighted in the Corinthians agenda.

For these reasons, we ask fans not to buy tickets from scalpers or third parties, in order to avoid a possible impediment to entry into the Neo Química Arena at the time of ticket validation at the stadium turnstiles.

All tickets were sold out for members of the Fiel Torcedor program and the club is not responsible for illegal sales operated by third parties.

We will continue our efforts to offer tickets at affordable prices in all games and to value, with discounts, those who always support Timão.”

