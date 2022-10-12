Coritiba prepares a special program to celebrate its 113th birthday | coritiba

Coritiba prepared a special program to celebrate its 113 years of history, this Wednesday, at Couto Pereira.
Entitled “Coxa Day”, the club will have a day with several attractions for fans: tour of the stadium, autograph session with the players, exchange of stickers, toys, goal kicks and food trucks.
The event is free for Coxa members, who need to check-in early, and costs R$ 20 for the general public, in addition to the donation of a toy.
The celebrations start at 11:30 am and go until 7:09 pm, a time that recalls the year the team was founded. Click here to learn more.
Coritiba returns to the field against Athletico, on Sunday, at 7 pm, at Arena da Baixada. The match is valid for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão.
Couto Pereira will be open to the public this Wednesday. — Photo: Rafael Ianoski/Coritiba
- Athletico vs Coritiba: 10/16, Sunday, 7pm – Arena da Baixada
- São Paulo vs Coritiba: 10/20, Thursday, 8pm – Morumbi
- Coritiba vs Internacional: 10/23, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira
- Fortaleza vs Coritiba: 10/27, Thursday, 7pm – Castelã
