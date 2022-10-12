Cotia vs reinforcements: boys play and score more goals at São Paulo de Ceni | Sao Paulo

São Paulo signed 12 players in the windows of the beginning and the middle of this season, but young people formed in the club’s base have been more used by Rogério Ceni than the reinforcements.

Four athletes who passed through the CT of Cotia were on the field in more than 70% of the games in 2022: Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Pablo Maia and Diego Costa – of these, only Igor Gomes is not currently a starter, despite having been during the longest part of the year.

Among those hired, only Patrick, who arrived at Morumbi before Paulista, played in 70% of the 69 matches played by the team in 2022, having actually become a starter only recently.

Of the players who signed with São Paulo with the season in progress, the percentage of participation of the majority also does not reach 70% if considered the matches from the first in which they were related.

Galoppo, who cost $4 million, has entered 75% of the 15 games since he arrived – but has only started six of them.

Participation of reinforcements Games goals Participation in games Patrick 48 9 70% Rafinha 44 0 64% Jandrei 43 0 62% Alisson 38 3 55% Nikon 32 4 46% Andrés Colorado* 16 0 26% Galoppo* 15 0 75% Felipe Alves* 13 0 68% Mark Guilherme* 11 0 50% André Anderson* 9 0 21% ferraresi* 5 0 38% busts* 4 1 27%

André Anderson is the reinforcement who played the least: since he was listed for the first time (in a total of 42 games), he has only played nine times (21%), twice as a starter – an injury kept him out of the team between July and last week, when he came in at the end of the match against América-MG.

In a year in which Rogério Ceni started many mixed teams, mainly in Paulista, when he was worried about injuries, in the Brasileiro, for prioritizing cups, and in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, many youth players had the opportunity to play.

The most assiduous were Nestor (80% of games), Igor Gomes (78%), Pablo Maia (78%), Diego Costa (71%) and Welington (62%). Another 17 boys entered the field at least once.

Share of Cotia Games goals Participation in games Rodrigo Nestor 55 8 80% Igor Gomes 54 1 78% Pablo Maia 54 two 78% Diego Costa 49 two 71% Wellington 43 1 62% Talles Costa 22 1 32% marquinhos* 18 3 26% Gabriel Sara* 15 1 22% Luizão 14 1 20% Juan 12 0 17% luan 10 0 14% moreira 8 1 12% Thiago Couto 7 0 10% Toró* 6 1 9% rodriguinho 4 1 6% Beraldo 3 0 4% Gaius two 1 3% Nathan* 1 0 1% Leo Silva 1 0 1% Patrick 1 0 1% Maioli 1 0 1% palmberg 1 0 1%

The boys from Cotia also score more goals in the year than the reinforcements: 24 to 17. Patrick is responsible for more than half of the goals scored by the new hires: nine were for him, three for Alisson, four for Nikão and one for Bustos.

Of the athletes trained by São Paulo, the top scorer is Rodrigo Nestor, with eight goals, but twelve other players scored at least one.

After the game against Botafogo, last Sunday, coach Rogério Ceni was asked about the few chances for athletes who arrived more recently and explained his selection process:

– For me, whoever shows every day that they are better, more adapted, plays. Who can fit in better,” he said.

Ceni later cited two athletes specifically:

– Ferraresi does not play, we have Miranda, Rafinha, Diego and Léo to play. It’s good competition for the defense. I think (Ferraresi) is a construction player. He still has some shortcomings in the air, adaptation game. And Galoppo, whenever possible, enters the games. It was decisive against Atlético-GO, when he scored the penalty. Today (Sunday) he was again present at the game. They are placed.

In the final of the Copa Sudamericana, ten days ago, considered the most important game of the season, São Paulo entered the field against Independiente del Valle with three reinforcements (Felipe Alves, Alisson and Patrick) and three athletes from Cotia (Diego Costa , Pablo Maia and Rodrigo Nestor). During the game, in which it was defeated by 2 to 0, Igor Gomes and Galoppo also entered.

