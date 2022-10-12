Crimes of the Future: Dystopia Marks Cronenberg’s Inspired Return to Directing

✪✪✪ Marking the return of Canadian director David Cronenberg (Crash — Strange Pleasures) after eight years, the impressive Crimes of the Future arrived this Thursday (14) in cinemas.

Rescuing the aesthetics of his first works — science fiction with doses of graphic horror such as The fly (1986) —, the futuristic feature illustrates a dystopia in which humans, unable to feel physical pain, begin to extrapolate the possibilities of modifying their bodies.

The protagonist is Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a performance artist who, alongside his partner, Caprice (Léa Seydoux), performs tumor removal procedures live, as a show. Surgeries, skin cuts and organ extractions are shown in detail by the filmmaker, who, with the stylized photography and bizarre images, makes the film a real experience – which can be uncomfortable for a more sensitive audience, but far from causing fainting or nausea, as was commented after his presentation in the Cannes Film Festival.

The shocking scenes and the very original story are a full plate for fans of the director, who is inspired even after a long and diverse filmography. The production, which will be available exclusively on streaming mubi from the 29th, it still transforms eccentricity into moments of laughter with fun performances by Don McKellar and Kristen Stewart as supporting actors.

Published in VEJA São Paulo of July 20, 2022, issue nº 2798