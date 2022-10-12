Cruzeiro confirms injuries to Rafa Silva and Gasolina, who saw casualties for the final stretch of the season | cruise

Cruzeiro reported, this Tuesday, the diagnosis of the two players who left the match injured against Sport. Striker Rafa Silva tore a tendon at the knee and will need to undergo surgery at the site. The winger Wesley Gasolina, with a lesion in the posterior muscle of the right thigh, will undergo conservative treatment.without surgical intervention.

The striker will not return to the field in 2022. The 30-year-old injured himself during the first half of the game against Sport. Signed this year, he made 18 appearances, with six goals scored and three assists. With a contract until the end of this year, the club was interested in the renewal, which is now on hold.

Cruzeiro takes three goals, and Sport stamps the title of the champion of the Series B

1 of 2 Rafa Silva celebrates Cruzeiro’s goal against Ponte Preta — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Rafa Silva celebrates Cruzeiro’s goal against Ponte Preta — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro

The situation involving winger Wesley Gasoline is less serious. The imaging exam found a lesion in the right thigh, in the posterior muscle. The player is already doing recovery work in the club’s medical department. Chances are he’ll be back in 2022.

Another who is still undergoing treatment is midfielder Neto Moura. After spraining his ankle, the need for surgery was ruled out, but the player remains in the care of celestial doctors. It remains as a doubt for the match against Vila Nova, next Friday.

After the defeat against Sport, Cruzeiro performed again this Tuesday at Toca da Raposa II. The club will train in the morning, on Wednesday and Thursday. Still on Thursday, he should travel to Goiânia, where he plays on Friday.

