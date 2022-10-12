Cruzeiro: Rafa Silva undergoes knee surgery; Gasoline injures the thigh

photo: Thoms Santos/STAFF IMAGES Used in the last three matches of Cruzeiro, Rafa Silva injured his knee and will undergo surgery

Cruzeiro reported this Tuesday night (10/11) the situation of two athletes who are in the medical department. Striker Rafa Silva had a total rupture of the tendon in his right knee and will need to undergo surgery in the next few days. The side Wesley Gasolina was diagnosed with an injury in the posterior region of the right thigh and has already started treatment.

Although Cruzeiro did not give a recovery forecast, Rafa Silva is out of Serie B’s sequence. The striker will be operated on in the coming days by doctor Srgio Campolina at the Mater Dei Hospital, in Belo Horizonte. J Wesley Gasoline undergo conservative treatment. The advice of the celestial team did not confirm whether the athlete will be able to return this year. Rafa Silva and Gasoline numbers

Rafa Silva is one of Cruzeiro’s highlights this season, despite several absences caused by injuries. The 30-year-old striker was in action in 16 matches in this Srie B. He was a starter only six times and scored six goals, thus becoming Cruzeiro’s vice-top scorer in the national tournament. According to SofaScore, Rafa scored a goal every 94 minutes for Cruzeiro in the competition.

Wesley Gasolina has not yet had a direct participation in Cruzeiro’s goals. The athlete arrived in the middle of the season. The winger was available in the last 11 matches and played nine times, but only started three times.