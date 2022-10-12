Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Holds $19K, Watching FOMC Minutes and US Inflation

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continue to hover close to stability this Wednesday (12), testing their price supports, with investors waiting for the next US inflation data.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is trading at around $19,000, up slightly in the last 24 hours. The crypto remains at the lower end of the $19,000 to $21,000 range it has held for much of the past month, a sign of continued market fears about rising inflation and the prospect of a sharp recession.

The current market scenario follows the release of the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), on Wednesday afternoon. and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September, next Thursday. A surprise in either one could stir prices, although Federal Reserve officials, in their recent comments, reiterated their commitment to prioritizing slowing inflation, which they see as the biggest threat to the economy.

The market expectation is that the CPI will decelerate slightly to 8.1% on an annual basis, which is not enough to reverse the current monetary stance of the American Central Bank, leading to new interest rate hikes in the next FOMC meetings.

“Everyone is expecting another 75 basis point increase in November,” Benoit Bosc, global head of products at cryptocurrency trader GSR Markets, told CoinDesk TV. Investors, therefore, are more cautious about allocating more capital to assets considered riskier, such as cryptocurrencies.

Ether is trading just below $1,300 at the same time. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap hovered above that threshold for much of October. Most other major cryptos are also close to stability, albeit slightly lower, with APE down around 7%.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Yuga Labs, creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The US agency assesses whether sales of the company’s digital assets violate federal laws, according to information published by Bloomberg, citing an unnamed source close to the matter.

The question is whether some of Yuga’s NFTs are closer to stocks and therefore must follow the same disclosure rules as securities. The SEC is also reviewing how ApeCoins (APE) were distributed to holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club collection NFTs and other related items.

The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, operates steadily.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 8 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 19,157.39 +0.19% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,302.25 +1.39% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 272.02 +0.14% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.4885 +0.75% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.3942 -0.76%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Huobi (HT) $6.33 +19.67% Earth (MOON) $2.82 +16.65% Hedera (HBAR) US$ 0.06527 +11.19% Convex Finance (CVX) $5.87 +4.71% Ethereum Name Service (ENS) US$ 16.91 +3.74%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:



cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours TerraClassicUSD (USTC) US$ 0.0479 -19.38% ApeCoin (APE) $4.76 -7.26% Klaytn (KLAY) US$ 0.1705 -3.51% Uniswap (UNI) $6.12 -2.01% Cosmos (ATOM) $12.10 -two%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 17.38 -0.68% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 23.71 0.00% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 20.00 0.00% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 20.37 +1.39% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 17.18 -3.27% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.32 -0.16% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.83 -1.63% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.72 -5.34% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 4.91 -2.58% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 25.00 -3.33%

