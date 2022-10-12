Dakota Johnson runs through New York in behind-the-scenes photos

starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, Madame Web new backstage images. In addition to the photos, which show the two actresses running alongside Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connera video shows Tahar Rahim characterized in a very similar way to the character Ezekiel Sims running away from the Spider-Women group – check it out:

Recently, Adam Scott was the newest addition to the mighty cast of Madame Webderived from Spider man. The Emmy-nominated actor for Break arrives composing a team formed by Dakota Johnson (would sigh), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Sydney Sweeney (euphoria), Mike Epps (Next Friday), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters – Beyond), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City) and Tahar Rahim (the Mauritanian).

Madame Web debut in February 16, 2024.

