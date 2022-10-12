Daniella Chavez changes focus and seeks new club to buy

Model Daniella Chávez, who has gone viral in recent months in the world press when she donated to OnlyFans to raise money to buy her football team at heart, has changed her target.

With the owners of O’Higgins, a club that has won the Chilean Championship once and which occupies the eighth position this season, refusing to trade their shares with the adult entertainment star, she is now looking for new investment options in the lawns.

The announcement was made by the model herself, who is obsessed with the idea of ​​becoming the manager of a relevant team in South America. As she is unable to buy the team that was her priority, the idea now is to become the owner (or, at least, a shareholder) in some other club.

The former cover of Playboy magazines (possed nude on three occasions for the publication) has even received some suggestions from her followers on how she should spend her money. One of these advices was to invest in shares of Universidad de Chile, the second biggest winner in the country’s history.

The Chilean did not announce how much she raised from the sale of erotic photos and videos on OnlyFans. In the last partial released to the public, two months ago, the accumulated total was US$ 8 million (just over R$ 40 million).

When the model started the crowdfunding, the O’Higgins was being offered to investors for US$ 20 million (R$ 105 million). After Chávez became the main buyer candidate, the club’s owners gave up on negotiating him and were accused of prejudice for this behavior.

The attempt to acquire a relevant club on the South American scene is far from being the Chilean’s first action in the world of football.

The model became known when she claimed to have had an affair with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, while he was dating Russian Irina Shayk, with whom he had a relationship between 2010 and 2015. She was also elected the muse of Copa América-2015, held in Chile. , and invited Tite to a barbecue at his house (the call was never answered).

Since then, a considerable part of the sensual essays that Chávez stars in (for his personal channels or for men’s publications) have the most popular sport on the planet as their theme.

In 2020, the Chilean bought her first football team, Rancagua Sur. Despite the investment he has made in the club, he still hasn’t managed to get him out of Tercera A, the equivalent of the country’s fourth division.

About a month ago, she decided to present the Spanish midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo, from América-MEX (her declared favorite team in Mexico), with a VIP subscription to her page on OnlyFans for the gala performance in the 2-1 victory at classic against Chivas.

Currently, Daniella Chavez has almost 17 million followers on Instagram and 1.7 million on Twitter. His posts on TikTok have had nearly 22 million views.