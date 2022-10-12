Dead City | Actress reveals why Maggie and Negan go to New York

Actress Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead’s Maggie, has revealed why her character will be heading to New York with Negan in the new spinoff series, Dead City.

In an interview during a panel at New York Comic Con, the actress commented a little more about the new spin off in The Walking Deadand about the unexpected partnership between Maggie and neganafter all that happened between them.

When asked what could unite two characters with something so terrible in their past, Cohan replied keeping the mystery but hinted that the reason may be related to a threat to their families:

Dead City is about “the two most unlikely people you would like to see together”joked Cohan. “And it’s really good to see us together, because it’s the most difficult situation we’ve ever been in. [Maggie e Negan] need to face. The need is greater than the fear.”

The Walking Dead follows a group of survivors of a world destroyed by zombies, living their internal conflicts. The drama sometimes moves away from the “zombies” theme to follow more personal matters, emphasizing the personality of normal people who are altered by the tragedy.

We know that the story of The Walking Dead: Dead City takes place in New York and will feature Negan and Maggie traveling together, facing other threats.

Eli Jornewho previously wrote and produced the main series, is the writer and producer.

Entitled The Walking Dead: Dead City, the first season of the derivative will have six episodes. Scheduled to premiere in 2023 at AMCwill follow Maggie and Negan‎‎ through a post-apocalyptic New York

Isolated from the mainland for centuries, “the city in ruins is full of the dead and inhabitants who have made New York their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror”released the AMC.