Defender shows bandaged head after bloody clash

Rüdiger literally gave his blood to avoid a defeat by Real Madrid this afternoon (11) in the Champions League. The German defender collided with Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Trubin (see below), secured the 1-1 equalizer in stoppage time and had to leave the match before the final whistle.

With about 30 seconds left in the game, Toni Kroos sent to the area in a last meringue attempt. He got it right. The defender headed the ball and scored, but the clash with the opponent scared him.

Both Rüdiger and Trubin received medical attention to staunch the cuts after the bid. As Real could no longer make substitutions, they were left with one less in the short time between the tie and the final whistle.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed, after the game, that the defender wanted to continue on the field, but was barred.

“Rüdiger cut his forehead, a big cut. He’s fine, it’s not serious, but it’s a serious cut… And he still wanted to get on the field (laughs)”, he said.

The bloody shirt still amused fans on social media. Fans identified a stain next to the Real’s shield that would have been shaped like a heart (see below).

Later, on his social networks, the defender shared a photo with the bloodied shirt on social networks and stated that “it is fine”. In addition, he showed in his Instagram Stories his completely bandaged head, even covering one of his eyes.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I’m fine. Thanks for all the messages”, he thanked in a post on Twitter.

With the ‘lights out’ draw, Real Madrid maintained their unbeaten record in the Champions League. Now, the Spanish club has three wins and a draw, in the lead of Group F (10 points).

RB Leipzig, who beat Celtic in the round, took the second place in the bracket, with six points gained.