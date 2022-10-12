Designer is the Microsoft app presented as an alternative to Canva – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Following the announcements schedule, this Wednesday (12), Microsoft also presented the designer. According to the company, the new application will facilitate the creation of invitations, posters, flyers and publications for social networks. The tool has integration with DALL-E artificial intelligence and comes to clash with Canva.

App does not yet have a date to arrive, but it had early access for some users. (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

In practice, the Designer will be based on design suggestions with artificial intelligence so that the entire creative process is fast.

In it, users can include images and texts, letting artificial intelligence automatically incorporate them into the design. Thus, she will create a unique and original project that best meets the needs, always thinking about practicality.

The idea for the Designer came from the eponymous feature that is present in PowerPoint. The newly announced tool, then, is an evolution of the one that already performed its task well.

Our cutting-edge AI powers your ideas. With Designer, there’s no need to waste time creating cards or social media posts from scratch. And you no longer need to search through thousands of pre-made templates. Designer invites you to start with an idea and let AI do the heavy lifting. Liat Ben-Zur, Corporate Vice President of Modern Living, Research and Devices at Microsoft

While not publicly available, you can sign up for early access to Designer. There is no information on a release date, but the company said the app will arrive as a free app in the near future.

Microsoft 365 subscribers, however, will have additional options available. Microsoft says it will continue to listen to user feedback and promises to always add new features to the tool.

Artificial intelligence will have to adapt to the Designer app

As Microsoft said, the Designer app relies on the power of DALL-E 2, an artificial intelligence image generator developed by OpenAI. However, like the The Verge questioned, we still don’t know if the technology is ready to be made publicly available.

One of the questions is whether the images generated by the AI ​​will be suitable for the use of each user. Also, Microsoft hasn’t made it clear whether the Designer can create images of people.

(Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

According to the company, OpenAI filtered “sexual and violent content”, implemented filters to “limit the generation of images that violate the content policy” and “blocked sensitive topics”. We know, of course, that these filters are not 100% effective and can allow tools to generate images with explicit content, for example.

Another issue permeates copyright, after all generators like DALL-E rely on images from the internet to create their own — including works by photographers, designers and other artists.

For now, everything seems “a bed of roses”, so we must wait for the official launch of the application to know how Microsoft will, in fact, handle these discussions.

