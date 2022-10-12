Di Maria’s injury leaves Argentina tense ahead of World Cup

Among the favorites for the title of the World Cup in Qatar, which begins to be played in 39 days, the Argentine national team is experiencing days of concern behind the scenes. Yesterday (11), attacking midfielder Ángel Di Maria was substituted in the first half of the match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa for the Champions League with severe pain in the back of his right thigh. He left the field crying.

Juventus has not yet released the type of injury and recovery time, but the newspaper “Olé” has already made a calculation of the time it took Di Maria to recover from other muscle problems, usually somewhere between ten and 20 days, which would interfere with his preparation for the World Cup.

Di Maria is a starter and important in the Argentine national team. With the experience of three World Cups, the 34-year-old has 123 matches and 25 goals. One of them was the conquest of the 2021 Copa América against the Brazilian team, a 1-0 victory at Maracanã.

Di Maria’s physical problem is just one more on the list of concerns that coach Lionel Scaloni is dealing with at the moment, already close to the Cup. There are three main problems, two physical and one technical. Dybala, from Roma, is the most serious of them and is at risk of missing the World Cup due to a muscle injury in his left leg. The player was in a season of good numbers, with seven goals and two goal passes in 11 games until he was injured.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has said it is difficult to envision Dybala on the pitch in 2022.

In addition, Argentina coexists with its main star Lionel Messi in a good technical phase, but not physically. The 35-year-old was out of PSG’s Champions League game this Tuesday because of a calf muscle problem. In addition, he has been spared a few games to avoid burnout and fear of injury.

To end the list of problems, midfielder Rodrigo de Paul lost space at Atletico Madrid. The 28-year-old’s undisputed starter for the Argentine national team, played eight of the team’s 11 matches this season, but started only four times. It’s been three straight matches without being used by coach Diego Simeone. The lack of game rhythm is seen as a possible problem in Qatar.

Argentina debut in Group C of the World Cup on November 22, at 7:00 am (Brasília time). The first opponent of the key that also has Mexico and Poland is Saudi Arabia.