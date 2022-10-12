Did WATER enter your PHONE? Know what to do!

Did your cell phone fall into the water? Well, we always think that this type of accident only happens to others and we are never prepared. Our cell phone accompanies us everywhere, whether in the pool, placed next to a glass of water and even in the bathroom, on the toilet!

But don’t panic, we’ll explain how to save a smartphone that fell into water. If your phone has fallen into water, the first thing to do is turn it off and dry the components (battery, SIM card, etc.). This is one of several tips that the following text brings you.

Cell phone fell into water: what to do?

After falling into the water, does your smartphone no longer turn on, does your screen go black, or does your touchscreen no longer work? Remove the cell phone that has fallen into the water where it got wet as soon as possible. Do not waste time. Otherwise, turn off the device.

First of all, carefully remove all removable parts from your smartphone (battery if applicable, memory card, SIM card, headphone plug, etc). If your cell phone is under warranty, do not disassemble your smartphone. You may void your warranty and your phone will no longer be supported.

When the elements are dry, replace your cell phone components and try turning on your cell phone. If the screen remains black, your last resort is to recharge your phone. Make sure that there is still no water inside your smartphone’s electronic circuit before connecting the charger, otherwise you run the risk of frying the components and the phone will be permanently out of order.

See also: Fifth largest smartphone company in the world lands in Brazil: cheap MEGA cell phones?

Rice, a solution for a phone that fell in water

The procedure however remains the same as above. Carefully clean the inner and outer parts of your cell phone that has just gotten wet. Scrub as much as possible with your emergency first aid kit, namely paper towels and cotton swabs for the smaller corners. Combine everything in a tightly closed container for 48 hours with rice. Blessed with absorption, some people swear that rice alone does the trick.

However, this cereal produces a lot of dust and can damage the appliance. However, it is possible for your smartphone to turn on again for a few moments, giving you the opportunity to save all your data before your device dies. That’s why it’s best to let your phone air dry. More efficient than good old rice, drying your cell phone with silica can be very effective. Cover your device and let it dry for 48 hours.

In conclusion, this method has proven itself, but it does not guarantee a 100% rescue of the smartphone. Also, it works for water. Don’t try to do the same thing if dropped in milk for example (yes yes, some have done that) or in any alcoholic or sugary drink.

See also: Fifth largest smartphone company in the world lands in Brazil: cheap MEGA cell phones?