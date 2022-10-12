Different and macabre fairy tales? Check out productions that escape the Disney style

When it comes to film productions with the theme of fairy talethe first name that comes to people’s minds is Disney, but the studio was not the only one to produce excellent movies/series with this theme, and we brought 6 great examples to prove it.

1. John and Mary: Witch Hunters

Very different from the fairy tales of innocent children who get lost in the woods and are almost devoured by a witch, John and Mary: Witch Hunters arrived in theaters in 2013 with the duo of brothers as brave and skilled witch hunters, in an action story not suitable for children.

John and Mary: Witch Hunters is available to rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube and Google Play Movies & TV.

2. Tell Me A Story

If the movie mentioned in 1st place gives a little darker tone to fairy tales, the series Tell Me A Story (2018-2020) created totally macabre versions of some of these stories, using themes from some stories in real life and interpreting them in a very sinister and intelligent way.

Tell Me A Story is available on Prime Video.

3. The New Cinderella

The classic Cinderella has already won several versions and possibly the best known was the one released in 2004, The new Cinderellawhich stars Hilary Duff as Sam, a modern version of Cinderella, who, after losing her father and dreaming of going to college while working as a waitress at the restaurant left by her father, meets her Prince Charming online.

The new Cinderella is available on HBO Max.

4. Shrek

The funniest example on this list is the movie franchise Shrekwho released his first film in 2001 and immediately conquered the world with his comic and irreverent way of adapting several fairy tales to the narrative of the story of the bad-tempered and kind ogre.

All films in the franchise Shrek are available on Netflix

5.Grimm – Tales of Terror

Another dark adaptation of fairy tales, the series grimm (2011-2017) became a great success by altering characters and plots of old children’s stories, to insert them into its scary narrative, in which a detective discovers that he is a descendant of a family hunter of supernatural beings and that with the recent death of his aunt, he must assume that mantle.

grimm is available on Globoplay.

6. Once Upon a Time

Another successful series adapting fairy tales, era uma vez (2011-2018) brought the characters from fairy tales and Disney princesses to real life, working on their stories, with some changes, throughout its seven seasons, which begin with a lonely young woman discovering that she is Branca’s daughter. Snow and Prince Charming and who needs to save the fairy tale world he came from.

era uma vez is available on Disney+.

