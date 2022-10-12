DirecTV GO announces name change and becomes DGO

This Tuesday (11), DirecTV GO communicated to its customers the change of name of the service. Now, it is renamed DGO, which creates an alignment with the recent exclusive channels DSports and DNews. In the operator’s information, there is no explanation of the reasons that led to the change. However, the company reinforces that the schedule and schedule have not been modified. This means that the customer will continue to have more than 70 live channels and more than 9,000 on-demand content.

Despite promising the maintenance of services, prices were readjusted to the consumer. According to the official website, the monthly plan costs R$ 89.90 per month, while the annual plan charges R$ 1,049 per year – something proportional to R$ 87.42 per month. Until then, the streaming TV platform had prices of R$79.90 and R$799 for the monthly and annual packages, respectively. In other words, there was a readjustment of more than 12% in the first, in addition to just over 31% in the second.

The name change makes the “DirecTV” brand extinct in Brazil. In the past, it ceased to exist in the country in 2007, when it was incorporated into SKY. DGO can be accessed through its official website, on Smart TVs, connected devices or mobile devices. For Android and iOS, the app download is available at the links located on the card below the text. Did you like the name change of the TV operator via streaming? Give us your opinion!

