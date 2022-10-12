DLSS 3 lock was broken and feature works on a GeForce RTX 2070

Redditor says security is via software, not hardware

Today (12) marks the debut of NVIDIA’s new graphics architecture, Ada Lovelace, with the arrival of the GeForce RTX 4090, and DLSS 3, to the market. The latter, exclusive to the RTX 40, had its “bypassed locks” and can work even on RTX 20 and RTX 30, according to a redditor, who posted preliminary results of the feat on the NVIDIA subreddit.

“JusDax” shared on the forum that, through some tweaks, he made his RTX 2070 able to handle the “Frame Generation” (frame generator) of DLSS 3 in the game Cyberpunk 2077. For GPUs that have official support for the feature ( RTX 40), Frame Generation will be available to activate in the CDPR game.

The redditor says the new feature “doesn’t seem to be” something exclusive to Ada Lovelace GPUs. “I was able to get past the software lock by adding a config file to remove the VRAM requirement in Cyberpunk 2077. Doing this causes some jitter and frame drops, but I’m getting around 80 FPS on an RTX 2070”, said the redditor.

He goes on to report that without Frame Generation and with DLSS 2.1 in quality, the RTX 2070 gets around 40 FPS with Cyberpunk 2077 running at 1440p, with ray tracing at ultra. That is, DLSS 3’s Frame Generation doubled performance, even with instabilities, if this story is real.

DLSS 3 is one of the main attractions of RTX 40 GPUs

If this software loophole really exists, with the release of the new generation today, NVIDIA should, most likely, make some correction in a new driver. The DLSS 3 is a kind of “poster boy” for the RTX 40 video cards and the company has made it clear that the feature will not work on the other RTX, although it is theoretically possible.

The biggest highlight of DLSS 3, and what differentiates it from the other two generations, in addition to the way AMD FSR and Intel XeSS work, is the creation of new frames between normally generated frames, instead of pixels to build a higher resolution image. via Artificial Intelligence.

In addition to the new generation of Tensor cores, the DLSS 3 will also make use of the new Optical Flow Accelerator present in the RTX 40, “which feeds pixel motion data from subsequent frames to the DLSS neural network, generating new frames on the graphics card. , ensuring performance accelerates even in CPU-intensive scenarios”.

The reviews of the RTX 4090, already published by the world press, show the advancement of DLSS 3 in relation to DLSS 2, in addition to the strength of the new NVIDIA chip.

