Don’t Worry Honey | movie review

The film “Don’t Worry Honey” is a sci-fi dystopia with an enveloping mystery and beautifully crafted imagery. However, gossip about alleged backstage brawls has overshadowed the best in this second feature film directed by Olivia Wilde. Actress Florence Pugh, in a great performance, plays Alice, a young housewife who believes she has a perfect life in a typical American suburb of the 1950s. Until one day, she begins to have strange visions and starts to suspect something. is wrong with that place. With a screenplay by Katie Silberman (with whom Wilde had previously worked on the successful teen comedy “Outlaw”), “Don’t Worry, Honey” suffers a bit from the loss of pace and Harry Styles’ limited performance in the role. from Alice’s husband. However, the film has more qualities than problems and does well in its anti-patriarchal message.

DO NOT WORRY, DEAR (Don’t Worry Darling2022, USA)

Synopsis: Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are a couple who are lucky enough to live in the planned community of Victory, an experimental town that is home to the top-secret Victory Project workers and their families in the 1950s. Life is perfect. , with the needs of all residents met by the company, which only asks them in exchange for discretion and unconditional commitment to the project. But when cracks in this near-perfect life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something far more sinister lurking beneath an alluring facade, Alice can’t help but question what exactly is done at Project Victory and why.

Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan

Directed by: Olivia Wilde

Screenplay: Katie Silberman

Producer: Olivia Wilde, Katie Silberman, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee

Photography: Matthew Libatique

Editing: Affonso Gonçalves

Music: John Powell

Duration: 2 h 03 min

Distribution: Warner Bros.

note:

