Down in São Paulo, Igor Gomes is offered to Palmeiras

Midfielder Igor Gomes may have his days numbered at São Paulo.

According to the Throwbusinessmen sought out people linked to the Palmeiras football summit, asking if there would be interest in midfielder Igor Gomes.

The athlete goes through a turmoil in São Paulo and his contract with the club runs until March, which allows him to sign an agreement with any other team without yielding a penny to Morumbi’s coffers.

Also according to the report, the name of the midfielder was not even brought to the commission of Abel Ferreira, but the agenda on signings in the alviverde team would begin to be played soon after the Brazilian Championship.

The possibility of counting on Igor Gomes is seen with good eyes due to the power of return that the player can have in the future.

To L!people from Gomes’ staff maintain the discourse that the athlete’s plans are to defend a European football team and that they would never do ‘a betrayal’ like that with Tricolor.

Igor Gomes arrived at Morumbi before he was 15 years old. Always treated as the ‘new Kaká’, due to his physical similarities with one of the greatest São Paulo revelations in history, he fell out of favor this year, after being harshly persecuted by the crowd and lost space in Rogério Ceni’s starting lineup.

The situation created a paradox, since the midfielder has contact with the São Paulo Tricolor until the end of next year’s Campeonato Paulista.

In view of the scenario, there was no right moment for the extension of the bond. Gomes was even offered to Portuguese football and some clubs in Spain, but the conversations did not prosper.

Among the arguments used by people who sought out Verdão is the athlete’s versatility, who can play as a midfielder or midfielder.

Palmeiras and São Paulo face each other at 16:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday (16), at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship.