Dr. Ana Beatriz Barbosa talks about happiness in The Noite this Tuesday – Jornal do Oeste

Psychiatrist, speaker, and bestselling author, Ana Beatriz Barbosa will leave the The Night of this Tuesday (11) even more interesting. Launching the book “Happiness”, which addresses happiness through science, philosophy and practical actions, he says that this is his first book that does not address mental disorders. “I don’t believe in a ready-made recipe. I think (the book) is a great invitation to rethink life. There are people who think that a savior of the country will come in life or in politics and this is ‘fake news’. Happiness is something individual. There is no collective happiness, there is collective joy, collective pleasure, but happiness is exercising the vital condition of the human being.”, he declares. “All animals or plants are predetermined, like a software that comes ready to run, so the apple tree will yield apples, the sun will warm up, the river will yield to the sea. The big difference with this little animal, which is us, is that we will have to find (our role), it is not predetermined… We have gifts and talents from an early age”, completes.

According to Ana, some practices can make the brain produce certain substances: “today we know that happiness is not ‘that genetic’ anymore. What makes us have a great chance to ‘work out’ our happiness”. Speaking about the concept of reincarnation, he opines: “I think there are different ways of life. That we don’t end up with physical death, I have no doubt. Because it’s too complex. How does it go on afterwards? I don’t know. I think some come back…. It is not in (human) nature to think about death. It’s as if we’ve always ‘been’ and will continue to ‘be’”. The guest talks about free will and comments: “we are part of nature. The vast majority of animals, apart from us, do not have free will. Happiness for them is to reproduce and pass the gene on. To be a human being is to use wisdom, virtues and values ​​to be a better person. If you fulfill this, you have performed your vital function.”.

On envy, he explains: “there is no such thing as white envy. The envious is that guy who wants what you have and wants you to stop having it. In admiration I don’t want you to lose anything so I can have it. The envious always has an idea that if you didn’t exist, what you have would be rightfully his.”. Joking about the fact that he has many published works, he says: “it’s lack of what to do”. And he tells his method to produce so much: “I am interested in a certain subject. I never wrote to order. I’m ‘getting pregnant’, each one is a child. When I sit down, which is all sort of in my head, I already know everything I want to say and those items will turn into chapters. I write six to seven hours a day. I die to the world and it takes about three or four months”.

