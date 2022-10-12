Dune 2 release date moves away from the Hunger Games prequel » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The release date for Dune: Part Two changed once again. Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming film is based on Frank Herbert’s epic novel centered on a battle for control of the hostile planet Arrakis, which contains a valuable resource known as “spice”. In 1984, an adaptation of the novel starring Kyle MacLachlan and directed by David Lynch was released to negative reviews. In 2021, a highly anticipated, high-budget adaptation starring Timotheé Chalamet was released by WarnerMedia simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. The new Dune it was a hit that was nominated for ten Oscars and won six.

The 2021 adaptation of Dune covers half of the original novel, which is the first in a six-book series by Herbert. Dune: Part Two is set to cover the rest of the book, seeing the return of stars Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and Zendaya, who will thankfully get more screen time in the sequel. New cast members include Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler. Originally set for an October 2023 release date, Dune: Part Two was pushed back one month to November of the next year, putting it in competition with the next Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Birds and Snakes.

Now, Warner Bros. reports that the film’s release date has changed again. The release date has moved forward two weeks from November 17 to November 3, 2023. The change moves forward Dune: Part Two far from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Released on November 17, taking the spot that was vacated by Marvel Blade, which was recently postponed. The two-week shift allows Dune: Part Two debut without much competition at the box office.

Dune 2’s release change bodes well for a sequel

While it can be troubling to hear about numerous changes to a high-profile film such as Dune: Part Two, the recent changes in Dune release of the sequel are a positive sign. Moving the release date two weeks early is an encouraging indication that production on the film is on track. Furthermore, taking advantage of the weekend originally occupied by Blade it means that Dune: Part Two will avoid the battle with the Hunger Games prequel movie and still enjoy an early November release, catching attention in time for awards season. Given the successful run enjoyed by Dune at last year’s Oscars, the major release date the film now occupies will likely be the cherry on top of its reception.

After the many changes reported at Warner Bros., it became clear that Dune: Part Two it is one of its more stable properties, given the changes made to maximize box office numbers. O Dune The sequel will not follow the release model of its predecessor, which was affected by the pandemic, opting for an exclusive theatrical run without a simultaneous release of HBO Max. While there’s more than a year to go to Dune: Part Two, the first movie is still available on HBO Max.

Source: Warner Bros.