Dune: Part 2 | The movie is set to release two weeks early in 2023

(Image: Legendary)

The return to Arrakis was even closer. Warner has advanced the release of “Dune: Part 2” in two weeks, moving from November 17 to November 3, 2023.

Written by Frank Herbert, and considered a classic of science fiction literature, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man born with a great destiny beyond his understanding. Atreides discovers that he must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his life, family and people. As malevolent forces erupt in conflict over the most precious resource in existence – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can master their fear will survive.

“Dune: Part 2” will pick up the story of the first film from where it left off, with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) forced to venture across the Arrakis desert in search of Fremen help after having their family exterminated by the Harkonnens. The sequel will have Christopher Walken as Emperor Padishah Shaddam IV, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corino, daughter of the Emperor, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, heir to Baron Vladimir (Stellan Skarsgard).

In addition to those already mentioned, the new film will have the returns of Zendaya (Chani), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban the Beast) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat).

In addition to directing, Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049”) co-writes the screenplay with Eric Roth (“So Strong and So Close”) and Jon Spaihts (“Doctor Strange”). Brian Herbert, son of the novel’s author, is a producer and creative consultant on the story and ideas for the new adaptation’s universe.

