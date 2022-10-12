“Dune: Part 2” will arrive earlier than expected; learn more

Fans of “Dune” will have to wait less for the continuation of the success of Denis Villeneuve. The film, which was previously scheduled for November 17, 2023, now arrives on the 3rd of the same month. Remembering that, initially, the feature was scheduled for October next year.

The information was confirmed by deadline and realizes that the movie is now scheduled for the date that was previously occupied by Blade. The Marvel movie, however, lost its director and was postponed to 2024, causing a ripple effect that changed the date of several of the studio’s features.

Dune: Part 2 is already filming

“Dune: Part 2” has already had the start of its filming confirmed. The film, which follows the events of the feature released two years ago, will continue the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), and has added other heavy names to its already star-studded cast: Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Austin Butler.

In addition to the new names and Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin also return for the sequel. Another who returns for the sequel is Zendaya who, according to Villeneuve, should gain a greater participation in the new feature.

Check out the official synopsis for “Dune: Part 2”: “This sequel will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a warlike path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he works to prevent a terrible future that only he can predict.”

“Dune: Part 2” is scheduled for release in November 2023.

