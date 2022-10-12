Elderly woman loses BRL 160,000 in fake astronaut scam

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Currently, millionaire financial scams have become recurrent and criminals have chosen elderly victims through social networks. Now, the case of a 65-year-old woman who allegedly paid around R$160,000 to a man who pretended to be an astronaut came to light.

The case happened in Japan. According to the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, the woman would have met the alleged astronaut on Instagram in July this year.

astronaut strike

In the conversation, the man claimed to be part of the International Space Station, where members have restricted access to their cell phones. In his profile on the platform, there were some photos of the space.

Over time, the scammer said he was in love with the victim and even proposed a marriage. For this to be possible, the astronaut would need to return to Earth, with resources he claimed not to have. From there, the requests for money began.

If you believe the story, the woman paid about 4.4 million yen, in 5 installments, from August to September this year. The value corresponds to approximately R$ 160 thousand.

But even so, the requests continued from the coup plotter. That’s when the lady became suspicious and contacted the police.

Now, the police in Higashiomi, Shiga Prefecture, are investigating the case.

Millionaire scams against elderly

This is just another case of financial scams applied to elderly women. Recently, a Brazilian woman went through a similar situation, when she was tricked by a man who claimed to be actor Johnny Depp.

At the time, the exchange of messages also took place on Instagram and the criminal said he needed money to pay legal proceedings against him.

The 61-year-old woman transferred more than BRL 200,000. She sold a house and car to help the alleged actor, as well as investing in plastic surgery.

Who discovered the scam was the victim’s own son, who decided to go to court against Banco do Brasil, but to no avail.

