Essential tips to earn extra income using ONLY Canva: Mobile or computer!

Currently, the area of ​​graphic design has a high demand for qualified professionals. With the growing need for creative and well-produced pieces, even amateurs can earn money. The Canva website is an essential tool for professionals and beginners alike. But after all: how to guarantee extra income using only Canva in 2022?

Canva, for those unfamiliar, is one of the most popular design platforms on the internet. The site already has more than 60 million active users. With the program, subscribers can access some of the most important tools in the design world, and from there, earn money without leaving home. We’ve listed 10 essential tips for profiting from Canva below; check out.

How to generate extra income in Canva? See if the Premium version is worth it

To earn money on Canva, the first step is to choose between the free version and the Premium plan of the app. With Canva Pro, users can access all the tools on the site – which include millions of professional photos, templates and resources.

The annual subscription requires an investment of BRL 289.90. The free version, on the other hand, brings a smaller amount of features, but it is also worth it for amateurs and beginners. It is worth analyzing all the attractions to check which alternative makes the most sense in your reality.

Choose your target audience

The main method of making money with Canva is to produce graphics on the website and then sell them on the internet. In the sales process, it is very important to define the target audience. If your desire is to produce gift cards, for example, you can offer the services to companies or self-employed professionals.

Now, if your intention is to produce banners, a good tip is to work on demand. In other words: get in touch with the companies and create the pieces according to their recommendations and requirements. Finally, there is the possibility to create ready-made art packs and sell them on social media.

Create an eye-catching portfolio

In most situations, the prices of graphic pieces are established in negotiation with the contractors. To attract the attention of clients, professionals and amateurs must build a complete and attractive portfolio, with artworks already produced and works carried out.

In the portfolio, it is very important to include graphic pieces that make the style of each designer clear. If you are still a beginner in the area, a good tip is to fill your portfolio with “fantasy” pieces. That is: that are not related to a specific job.

Check all available tools

Before you start making money with Canva, an essential tip is to check out all the tools in the program. As we mentioned earlier, the paid version of the site has millions of features for users. The free version also brings several tools for the production of graphic pieces.

With the Canva free versionusers can access over 250,000 production templates, 100+ design types, a million photos and graphics, an editor with classic drag-and-drop functionality, and over 5GB of cloud storage.

Diversify your work – and avoid ready-made templates!

For Canva beginners, a very common pitfall is to use only ready-made templates. With these templates, users reduce the amount of effort to produce graphic pieces, but they also end up “standardizing” the designs.

Thus, when creating a design to sell, an important tip is to bet on differentiated and creative models. Remember that millions of people use Canva, so they have access to the same templates. Therefore, it is necessary to diversify the work to win customers.

Look for innovative references to earn extra income on Canva

As one of the most innovative professional areas today, graphic design stands out due to the demand for pioneering collaborators, with disruptive ideas and unprecedented creations. So, to make money on Canva, it is very important to be aware of market trends.

In this sense, it is worth looking for information about “design innovations” on specialized websites and magazines in the area. In addition, it is important to pay attention to the models that most attract the attention of contractors. Currently, one of the hottest areas is social networks.

Bet on graphic pieces to generate extra income on Canva

Producing graphic pieces in Canva is only “half the way” to earning money on the site. At the end of the day, the amount of payments depends on each designer’s sales strategy. Therefore, it is important to invest in the production of the most requested graphic pieces on the market.

Are they: flyers, art for social media posts, digital book covers (e-books), resumes, portfolios, banners, media kits, infographics, business cards, logos, menus, posters, arts for YouTube channels, wall, prints and banners.

Work faster with essential lifehacks

To produce a larger amount of graphic pieces, and earn money on Canva, users can bet on special hacks. In one of them, you can immediately add a text box to the design. To do this, just select the art and click the “T” key.

In addition, a new shortcut allows you to add a line to the design in a much more practical way. Previously, it was necessary to access the Elements tab, search for the line and apply it to the design. Now, just select the part and click on the shortcut “L”.

Change the properties of elements on the fly

One of Canva’s most difficult actions is changing the properties of grouped elements. Most of the time, designers are forced to separate elements and change the levels of each of them. With a new shortcut, this process is much easier.

To reverse the grouping action, and separate the elements at once, just use the shortcut SHIFT + CMD + G. From there, it is possible to analyze each of the elements, modify them and, eventually, regroup them in the graphic piece.

Earn money on Canva with the Affiliate Program

Finally, there is a possibility to guarantee extra income with Canva without using the site to produce graphic pieces. This is the Affiliate Program of the platform. With this alternative, users earn a commission on people who sign up for referral advertising links.

However, this alternative is only available to Canva Pro subscribers. In addition, to participate in Canva’s affiliate program, interested parties need to have a website, blog or social media profile to promote the company’s products.

Canva registration (along with all program subscription information) is available at https://www.canva.com/pt_br/.