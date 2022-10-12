Euphoria actress in talks to be the ‘face’ of Sony

Sony Pictures seems to have found its new big representative in theaters. Sydney Sweeney is in talks to star in her third film at the studio. After being climbed in Madame Web and The RegistrationCassie’s interpreter in Euphoria should star in the new barbarella.

According to the website Deadline, the Euphoria actress is the favorite to star in the remake of Barbarella (1968). The new film, which is an adaptation of the French comics by Jean-Claude Forest (1930-1998), will be a reboot of the production starring Jane Fonda.

Despite negotiations with Sydney Sweeney, Barbarella still doesn’t have a director or screenwriter. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures is in the early process of developing the film. However, Cassie’s interpreter is already in talks with the studio to also serve as an executive producer for the feature.

Directed by Roger Vadim (1928-2000), the 1968 film follows astronaut Barbarella (Jane Fonda) on her mission. The 41st century character must find and stop scientist Duran Duran (Milo O’Shea). The villain vows to spread evil throughout the galaxy.

John Phillip Law and Jane Fonda in Barbarella Publicity/Paramount Pictures

Sydney Sweeney’s Success

Sydney Sweeney didn’t become Sony’s darling for nothing. The 25-year-old actress was nominated for an Emmy 2022 in two categories for different series. The celebrity competed for the awards for best supporting actress in a drama series (euphoria) and Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series (The White Lotus).

Studios then got in line to hire the young woman. In this race, Sony came out ahead and managed to climb Sydney in Madame Web. In the world of Spider-Man outside the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), the Hollywood sensation will star opposite Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.

For your big new bet, The Registration, the studio also decided to put its trust in the Euphoria actress. After intense negotiations to secure the rights to the new book, the studio confirmed Sydney in the lead role in the film.

The Registration is an adaptation of Madison Lawson’s novel of the same name. However, the book has just been published. The release of the manuscript took place on September 27. And because of that, the studio is keeping the plot under wraps.

Barbarella and The Registration do not yet have a premiere date. But luckily for Sydney fans, Sony has already set the release date for Madame Web. The new film hits the big screen in February 16, 2024. Learn more about the character’s history here.