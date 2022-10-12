“Everything indicates that he accepted the proposal”; André Hernan brings ‘warm’ and shirt 10 will sign a contract at Palmeiras

The news was brought this Wednesday (12) and cheers up several fans, who were worried about departures in Verdão.

O palm trees is taking advantage of the “free” week to focus solely and exclusively on the classic that will face São Paulo, at Allianz Parque, next Sunday (6). After losing 2 points against Atlético-GO, the mission to be accomplished by the team led by Abel Ferreira is simple: don’t give chance to chance and guarantee the victory.

Even though attention is on for this season, with a title very close to arriving at Palestra, the board is also going full steam ahead solving some issues that are considered important, especially when it comes to the arrival, departure and renewal of players, especially those that are constantly used by Abel.

Right away, Gustavo Scarpa’s departure is already confirmed, so Verdão doesn’t want to lose any more pieces, precisely so as not to suffer a “departure” that would disrupt the planning. As a result, according to information initially released by journalist André Hernan, by UOL Esporte, this Wednesday (12), point out that the Paulistas reached an agreement to renew Rony’s contract.

According to the Fans portal, everything indicates that the current shirt 10 accepted the renewal with Alviverde without major setbacks, precisely due to the salary increase that would have been proposed. At the moment, there is still no information on what the new contract value will be, but it was already known that the striker would have asked for an appreciation.

It is important to note that the aforementioned journalist had already anticipated last Monday (10) that the renewal agreement between both parties was already underway, something that seems to have been confirmed behind the scenes. Another valid point to be made is that this new contract will be valid until December 2026.