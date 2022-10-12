FIFA applies transfer ban at Atltico due to debt with River

Jorge Nicola: ‘Fifa applies transfer ban at Atltico due to debt with River’

Atltico is prohibited by FIFA from registering athletes. The column found that the transfer ban was applied recently due to Galo’s debt with River Plate for the purchase of Nacho Fernandez.

A source from Atltico confirms the punishment, but guarantees that the club has already reached an agreement with River. “The ban still exists, but nothing that concerns us at the moment,” he replied.

Atletico’s tranquility is explained by the fact that the registration window in Brazilian football is closed. In other words, the transfer ban has little implication until January 11, when the first registration period for athletes begins in 2023 – such window only ends on April 4.

The statement came after the Argentines publicly charged US$ 2.5 million. Nacho had been purchased from River in February 2021, in a US$6 million, tax-free transaction, for the Argentine club.

It is the first time that Atltico has been punished by FIFA, despite having been the target of a series of demands from the football governing body in recent months. The debts that almost turned into transfer bans were to Udinese (due to Maicosuel and Douglas Santos) and to Spartak Moscow (due to Rafael Carioca).

Cruzeiro pre-Ronaldo was the FIFA punishment record holder, even losing six points in the 2020 Serie B classification table – after failing to settle a payment order to Al Wahda for the loan of midfielder Denilson.

