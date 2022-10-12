photo: Jorge Nicola/Superesportes Jorge Nicola: ‘Fifa applies transfer ban at Atltico due to debt with River’

Atltico is prohibited by FIFA from registering athletes. The column found that the transfer ban was applied recently due to Galo’s debt with River Plate for the purchase of Nacho Fernandez.

A source from Atltico confirms the punishment, but guarantees that the club has already reached an agreement with River. “The ban still exists, but nothing that concerns us at the moment,” he replied.

Atletico’s tranquility is explained by the fact that the registration window in Brazilian football is closed. In other words, the transfer ban has little implication until January 11, when the first registration period for athletes begins in 2023 – such window only ends on April 4.