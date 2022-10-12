FIFA president will attend the final

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced today (11) that the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, will be present in the first leg of the final of the Copa do Brasil, between Corinthians and Flamengo, tomorrow (12), at Neo Química Arena.

The representative of the highest football entity accepted the invitation of the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, to accompany the first match of the national decision.

“It is a joy to welcome Gianni Infantino and the members of his board to the final of our competition. The FIFA President is a partner of ours in the countless changes that we are promoting in Brazilian football, and he will be able to witness the strength of the Copa do Brasil, the competition democratic country”, said Rodrigues.

It is Infantino’s first official visit to the country since the election of Ednaldo Rodrigues. In addition to him, four other executives from the entity will be in São Paulo: Mattias Grafström, assistant secretary general; Emílio Garcia, FIFA’s legal and compliance director; Gelson Fernandes, director of member associations – Africa, and Federico Raviglione, chief of staff to the presidency.

The return between Flamengo and Corinthians will take place next Wednesday, October 19, at Maracanã.