Finally, hackers contact Record, make threats and ask for unbelievable value

The situation at Record TV is very serious.

In addition to news reports, boards and all stored content that has been shown in the past or will be shown in the future, a new problem caused by a hacker attack has been discovered.

According to an article published by journalist Ricardo Feltrin, the invaders also “hijacked” the station’s “intranet”.

Now, however, the hackers are demanding US$ 5 million (about R$ 25 million) to return the system’s “key” to the broadcaster. And they threaten: if there is no payment, publish all the content on a blog.

The value of US$ 5 million would be a “discount” that the criminals offer the network on the initial price, which was US$ 7 million (R$ 35 million).

The atmosphere of tension dominates the station.

The “document” hidden by the left that reveals all the macabre plots of Communism

It’s time for you to show all your love for Brazil!

Have you secured your t-shirt, flag and banner?

All this and much more you can find at Shopping Conservador…

The biggest patriot store in Brazil!!

Click on the link below:

https://www.shoppingconservador.com.br/

Brazil needs you!

If you want, donate any amount to Jornal da Cidade Online via PIX (key: pix@jornaldacidadeonline.com.br or 16.434.831/0001-01).

Sign the JCO:

https://assinante.jornaldacidadeonline.com.br/apresentacao