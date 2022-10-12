First Alienware PC made in Brazil arrives in 2023

Dell announced during the BGS that it will bring to the Brazilian market the Aurora R15, its first desktop of the Alienware line manufactured and sold in the national territory. The company already works with the brand’s notebooks, accessories and gamer monitors in Brazil.

Scheduled for release in early 2023, the company says the Aurora R15 will feature the latest generations of Intel Core processors and GPUs from Nvidia. As with the Alienware M15 R6 line of notebooks, it will bring a series of configurations for those interested.

However, Dell did not disclose the specifications of the Aurora R15, showing only its visuals and promising “more advanced” configurations, in addition to an optimized cooling system “to allow the components to run at maximum performance without bottlenecks”.

In the US, the Aurora line has versions R13 and R14, the first with Intel and Nvidia processors and the second for AMD processors and graphics cards.

“The arrival of Alienware desktops to the Brazilian market has always been a longing for gamers here. Now, with the opportunity to manufacture the Aurora R15 at our factory, located in Hortolândia, in the interior of São Paulo, we are able to offer even more advantages to Brazilian consumers – including reduced deadlines compared to imported models and more competitive prices”, says Leandro Venditti. , gaming product manager at Dell Technologies Brazil.

In addition to the Alienware line, Dell also complements its gaming product offering with the G Series, the family of gaming products focused on combining high performance and cost-effectiveness. This line’s offering includes Dell G15 notebooks as well as 24- to 34-inch monitors with up to 280Hz refresh rate and state-of-the-art configurations.

