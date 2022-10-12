Five clubs fight to remove Mbapp from PSG, says newspaper

photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP Spanish newspaper Marca says that the relationship between Kylian Mbapp and PSG is completely broken, and that the player wants to leave the club in January

The main news of the day this Tuesday (11) in European football was the publication of the Spanish newspaper Marca stating that the relationship between Kylian Mbapp and PSG is completely broken, and that the player wants to leave the club in January.

This Wednesday (12), the English newspaper The Sun guarantees that five clubs have already learned about the situation of the 23-year-old striker and are in the running to sign him.

Who appears at the top of the list is Real Madrid. Despite Marca claiming that one of PSG’s conditions for collaborating with Mbapp’s departure is that he does not go to the Merengue club, the player has always made clear his desire to one day play for Real.

Liverpool are another interested party. The Reds disputed the athlete with Real when he could sign a pre-contract, but on the occasion Kylian chose to renew his relationship with PSG.

Another English club that wants Mbapp and Chelsea. Todd Boehly, the new owner of the Blues, is looking for a big star for the club’s project. The businessman wanted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, but then coach Thomas Tuchel refused to sign him. Mbapp could be that star he wants.

The Sun completes the list with the two Manchester teams: City and United. The newspaper claims that working alongside Pep Guardiola, Haaland and De Bruyne attracts Mbapp – and the club would be able to pay for the player.

The situation of the Red Devils, in turn, is a little more delicate as the club is out of the Champions League this season and is not experiencing its best moment.

According to the French newspaper L’Equipe, the number 7 is dissatisfied with his positioning on the pitch with the way coach Christophe Galtier climbs PSG.

Even with this supposed dissatisfaction, Mbapp’s numbers remain very good in the 2022/23 season. For PSG, there are 13 games played and 12 goals scored.