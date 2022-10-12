Flamengo can pay BRL 20 million to close with a Brazilian giant striker

Today (12) Flamengo will take the first step towards the title of the Copa do Brasil, which will be played in two matches against Corinthians, which in today’s confrontation, will play at Neo Química Arena, alongside its fans.

However, while players and coaching staff focus on the final stretch of the season, Mengão’s board is already starting to think about acquiring reinforcements for 2023, even having some names in their sights.

Flamengo already knows how much it will have to pay to close with a striker

One of them, as found out by journalist Jorge Nicola, is striker Pedro Henrique, who currently plays for Internacional, where he has stood out throughout this season. However, Colorado does not intend to facilitate the athlete’s departure, having already defined a minimum value to negotiate it.

According to information from journalist João Batista Filho, from Rádio e TV Bandeiras, the Rio Grande do Sul giant will only accept to start negotiating for values ​​from 4 million euros (R$ 20 million).

However, due to São Paulo’s interest in the same player, the value of the transaction could go into an ‘auction’ process and get even higher, which could make things even more difficult for teams interested in Pedro Henrique.